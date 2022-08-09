Man wanted in Maine sexual assault arrested in Oregon

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman he knew at a hotel room in Augusta earlier this year has been arrested in his home state of Oregon and brought back to Maine.

Augusta police said Damien Sanchez, 26, of Roseburg, Oregon, was staying at a hotel in Augusta in January with the woman and a 1-year-old boy when they got into a fight after the woman said she was going to leave.

According to court documents, the accuser told police that Sanchez put his hands around her neck and tried to strangle her on the bed. She said, when she refused to have sex with him, he sexually assaulted her. The court documents say that after the assault, the two continued to argue before Sanchez allegedly hit the woman on the head with a beer bottle, causing it to break, and then strangled her again.

The affidavit says the child slept through most of what happened but woke when the bottle broke. Police said they found blood drops on the child and shards of glass on the bed where he had been sleeping.

The woman was treated for two facial fractures.

Police said Sanchez took the woman’s debit card and then left in her car after she reportedly told him to take it and leave.

The car was found in Cincinnati in February.

Sanchez is charged with gross sexual assault, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of theft. He was extradited to Maine last week.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.