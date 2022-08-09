Maine political candidates visit farms across the state

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to better understand what Maine agricultural workers contend with, political candidates from both sides of the aisle and all across the state took a bus tour of farms on Tuesday.

“We are hoping to introduce legislators to real farms in Maine and help them to see how they operate, what they’re struggling with, what they’re succeeding in, and the incredible impact that they have on Maine’s economy and communities,” said Julie Ann Smith, AGCOM president.

The tour rolled into Treworgy Family Orchards on Tuesday.

State Senator Jim Dill, D-Penobscot, helped organize the event for the Agricultural Council of Maine.

“A lot of these people are from southern Maine, and they don’t get out into the rural Maine a lot. So, the good thing is this is probably some people’s maybe even first time setting foot on a farm to be honest,” said Dill, who organized the tour.

Amanda Beal is commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

“This is an opportunity to hear from the farmers about what issues they’re concerned about, what’s going well for them, and, you know, just how the seasons been so far,” said Beal.

What better way to learn more than with actual boots on the ground.

“They play an important role in policy, and so, it’s really good to have these kinds of opportunities as well. As you know, there are lots of other opportunities during the year for legislators or anybody to connect with farmers,” said Beal.

“I think that getting legislators right into the field with the farmers and giving them the opportunity to speak to farmers is the best way for them to learn about farming,” said Smith.

“I hope that they appreciate how hard working our farmers are, and I think that they do, and I hope that they are really receptive to farmers, calling them up and telling them what they need to see happen all year round,” said Beal.

