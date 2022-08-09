Maine Celtics holding summer clinics this week
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Celtics are in the midst of their Dunkin’ Summer Clinic Series and will be in this neck of the woods over the next few days.
It’s a free one-day clinic for kids ages 8-14.
The camp began the week in Lewiston, then Fairfield on Tuesday
They’ll be in Ellsworth at the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School on Wednesday/
Thursday it’s back to Hampden at Skehan Recreation Center.
Friday they will be in Waterville at the Alfond Youth Center.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be members of the Celtics coaching staff there running the events.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.