Maine Celtics holding summer clinics this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Celtics are in the midst of their Dunkin’ Summer Clinic Series and will be in this neck of the woods over the next few days.

It’s a free one-day clinic for kids ages 8-14.

The camp began the week in Lewiston, then Fairfield on Tuesday

They’ll be in Ellsworth at the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School on Wednesday/

Thursday it’s back to Hampden at Skehan Recreation Center.

Friday they will be in Waterville at the Alfond Youth Center.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be members of the Celtics coaching staff there running the events.

