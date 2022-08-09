LePage responds to search at Trump’s home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - TV5 caught up with former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage on Tuesday who told us he thought what happened at former President Donald Trump’s home has turned the country into the “banana republic.”

”This is normally dealt with by lawyers to lawyers calling each other up and bringing the boxes in. They go through the boxes. This year, they make a big deal and their lights are just a blaring. It’s like it’s a murder. This is not what America is about. This is not the Constitution of the United States. We’re being taken over by the oligarchs, the elitists,” LePage said

We reached out to Gov. Janet Mills for comment but have yet to hear back.

