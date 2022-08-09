Hometown Health Center unveils plans for Palmyra facility

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Hometown Health Center unveiled plans for a new facility in Palmyra Tuesday morning.

The new center will house a number of things including medical services, a fitness area as well as a food pantry.

When designing the new space located next to Tractor Supply on Fletcher Drive, the architects say it was important to make it accessible if and when another pandemic comes around.

CEO Robin Winslow says this facility has been a dream of hers for over 10 years.

She says she’s excited to be able to meet the needs of the central Maine communities.

”Brings everybody together, our children, our elderly, it gives us all a place to walk safely in the winter, a place to exercise in the summer. It brings socialization, especially during the pandemic people really had nowhere to go, it would have been so great to have that and testing, just being prepared for the future,” Winslow said.

Winslow says they hope to break ground this fall and have it completed by the end of 2024.

For information on how you can donate to the project you can visit hometownhealthcenter.org.

