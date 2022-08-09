Hampden Girl Scout troop spreads positivity to classmates

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Girl Scout Troop 715 is eagerly awaiting the reactions of their classmates to a project they took upon themselves.

It’s nearly time to go back to school, and when the students of RSU 22 load up on these buses they’ll be greeted by positive messages thanks to the hard work of one girl scout troop.

Girl Scout Troop 715 has been decorating their buses with stickers offering positive messages personally written by them.

This is part of their Bronze Award Project, and it has been a year in the making.

“We were driving down the street and we saw a car wrapped in some sort of promotional thing and one of the girls said that would be so cool if we had positive influence in our community with that sticker,” said Amanda Savage, troop leader.

They hope their messages will make a difference in their community starting with some of the youngest members who start every school day on these buses.

“It’s really, it’s really, it’s really exciting to see how this could change the community... Gotta get a smile on your face,” said Gwendolyn Savage, Troop 715.

Step by step -- this girl scout troop came together to make this positive project a reality.

“It seems like really hard work. But once you actually get into it, it’s really fun. And it doesn’t seem like hard work anymore when you have like your friends,” said Maanya Madireddy, Troop 715.

“They’ve had to put in a lot of thought and energy to get here. So we’re really proud. And they’re so excited to be here today,” said Megan Baker, troop leader.

For them, all the time they put into this will be worth it when they see their classmates’ reactions in just a few weeks’ time.

“It’s just like the best feeling you could feel because you know that you’re helping your people,” said Sophia Davidson, Troop 715.

