Educators gather for first Maine Educator Summit

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Teachers and other education professionals were in Augusta on Tuesday for a new two-day event.

Over 400 educators from across the state gathered at the Augusta Civic Center for the first Maine Educator Summit.

The event was hosted by the Maine Department of Education with a theme of resilience, responsiveness, and a renewed approach to education.

“COVID has taken a toll on all of us in many different ways. One of the pieces that has been lost is the ability to connect,” said Jannette Kirk, chief of federal programs.

The summit offers various presentations and workshops where educators can share ideas on classroom strategies while learning from one another.

The 2022 Maine Teacher of the Year says this summit is important, especially since school is just a few weeks from starting.

“Now more than ever, we are looking at a need for of teachers. Whether we are talking about the DOE showing us their support through providing us these amazing opportunities here today, but also showing us support with different organizations coming in and offering us their time,” said Kelsey Stoyanova, teacher of the year.

She says these resources will help foster relationships so educators can feel confident going back to school.

“I hope to gain some resources, a continued support network and I hope that other teachers see that we are all in this together,” said Stoyanova.

Education Commissioner Pender Makin says she hopes educators feel rejuvenated and feel celebrated for the work they put in each school year.

“We are doing the most important work of our democracy which is educating the children. And we need to work together. We need to celebrate the great things happening in our schools and I hope teachers walk away with a lot of new strategies, some good ideas, new friends, and feel appreciated and celebrated,” said Makin.

The event will continue Wednesday with Makin as the keynote speaker and dozens of workshop opportunities for the educators.

