Cloudy & Cool Today, Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stalled cold front that has been draped near the Maine coast will slowly drift southward today. Low pressure riding along the front will bring rain to areas north of Bangor during the early-mid morning hours today. Some of that rain will fall heavily at times. The rain will push to our east by mid-late morning with cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers continuing through the afternoon. It looks like the best chance for showers this afternoon will be for areas closer to the coast. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side today especially across the north where highs will only be in the low to mid-60s while much of the rest of the state sees upper 60s to mid-70s this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy tonight with some patchy fog developing. Lows will drop back to the mid-50s to around 60° for overnight lows.

There’s a chance for a few showers in the mountains Wednesday otherwise it looks like a mainly dry day with lots of clouds over the region. Highs on Wednesday will top off in the upper 60s to mid-70s. A cold front will cross the state Thursday giving us a chance for some scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs on Thursday will reach the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will build in for the end of the week and into the weekend bringing us a beautiful stretch of weather with sunshine, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity Friday through the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain likely during the morning mainly north of Bangor then tapering to widely scattered showers from north to south from late morning through the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-60s north and upper 60s to mid-70s elsewhere. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 54°-61°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible in the mountains. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.