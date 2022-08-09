Cloudy & Cool Conditions Into Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to encompass much of the region this evening with a chance for light showers, especially for coastal areas. The front that stalled out just to our south yesterday has now pushed off into the Gulf of Maine and will allow cooler air to spread southwards into southern New England. Lows overnight will range from the low 50s across northern Maine to the low 60s along the coast. Winds will be more out of the NNE at 5-10 mph and there will be areas of fog and light drizzle.

A weak area of high pressure will build into the region Wednesday. It will not do much in terms of bringing us more sunshine as Wednesday will also be another gray & cooler day. Highs will be once again in the 60s & 70s with a few isolated showers possible over the mountains. Fog is expected to develop once again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday will have a little more sunshine with highs in the 70s and even a few low 80s. A cold front will move into northern and western areas by late afternoon and pushes towards the coast into the early part of the evening. This will bring the chance for scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm as the front passes.

High pressure will move in behind the cold front. This will bring more sunshine & more seasonable highs for Friday and through the weekend. Highs look to range from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

The first part of next week looks to favor seasonable highs in the 70s & low 80s and looks to remain mostly dry. There could be a pattern change by the end of next week that could result in more precipitation in the forecast.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with areas of fog & drizzle. Lows will range from the upper 40s and low 50s north to the upper 50s and low 60s closer to the coast. NNE wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few isolated showers over norther & western locations. Highs in the 70s. Light northerly wind.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. A cold front will bring the chance for afternoon showers & storms. Highs will be mostly in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

