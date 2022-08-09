‘Broad Harbor’ auction this weekend will benefit The Grand

The Grand in Ellsworth
The Grand in Ellsworth(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand Theater in Ellsworth is holding a one-of-a-kind fundraiser on Sunday where live theater will mix with a live auction.

They’re calling it a “Broad Harbor” auction.

The public is invited inside the theater as residents of the fictional community of Broad Harbor help auction off real items to raise money for The Grand.

It’s the second time they’ve held this unique auction.

More than 300 items will be up for bid.

”Despite all the things going on in the world, Ellsworth and the Ellsworth area, we’re all part of a community, so everyone has contributed. There’s items from gift certificates all the way to flights, to a baseball from the Boston Red Sox. All those wonderful things you like to see at an auction,” said Nick Turner, The Grand executive director.

The auction preview begins at 4 p.m. Sunday with the live auction starting at 5 p.m.

Admission is $10

For more information, check out The Grand on Facebook.

