Bangor man honored for 6 decades of service to Greyhound

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Imagine your first day of work 60 years ago and still working there this entire time.

One Bangor man is back to work after taking a moment to be honored for his six decades of service to Greyhound.

Back in June, we spoke to Jerome Hogan about his tremendous accomplishment.

Since then, Hogan took a trip to Boston to be thanked for the years of hard work and longevity with the company.

They held a luncheon for him and others who have spent decades working there.

Of course, Hogan says he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m still gonna continue. I’m not going to give this thing up, I mean it’s my pride and joy,” he said.

Hogan started working for Greyhound when he was just 17 years old.

