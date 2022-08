BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - Bangor East-West is one win away from the New England Regional Championship and a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Maine wins 10-4 over Massachusetts (WABI/ESPN)

They advanced to the title game Thursday at 5 p.m. with a 10-4 win over Massachusetts.

