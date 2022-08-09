Bangor bans flavored tobacco sales

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council has again passed an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.

The vote was 6-1 Monday night.

Council Chair Rick Fournier was the lone opposing vote.

Fellow councilors ruled that Councilor Dan Tremble, who owns Fairmount Market, could not vote due to a conflict of interest.

Bangor retailers will no longer be able to sell, display, market or advertise any flavored tobacco products, a broad category that includes menthol.

The ordinance institutes a fine between $50-$100 for first offenders, with further fines between $300-$1,000 for subsequent violations in a 24-month span.

The meeting lasted three hours and featured extensive public comment.

Last October, Bangor was the first municipality in Maine to enact such an ordinance.

However, it was discovered that the Council failed to properly notify affected businesses, and the ordinance was repealed.

The new ban takes effect January 1, 2023.

