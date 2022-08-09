438 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not changed much since Sunday.

The Maine CDC says 144 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s one from Sunday.

18 people remain in critical care.

And two people remain on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 438 new cases of the virus.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.