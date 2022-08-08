Wet & Cool North Today, Drier & Warmer South

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is pushing southward across the state this morning and will stall near the coastline today. An area of low pressure riding along the front will provide us with lots of clouds today and periods of rain too. The rain will be steadiest and heaviest for areas north of Bangor. The rain will come more in the form of scattered showers from Bangor to the coastline. In terms of humidity, the cold front will be the leading edge of some drier, more comfortable air especially north of Bangor. Humidity levels will be down from where they were this weekend, but still fairly sticky for areas closer to the coast and south and west of Bangor as well. With more clouds and some rain in the area today, temperatures will be much cooler especially across the north where highs will only reach the upper 50s to mid-60s today. Further south towards Bangor, Downeast and through the Capital Region, we’ll see highs reaching the upper 60s to mid-70s. Low pressure will continue to ride along the front, moving through the area tonight. This will provide us with more rain during the night tonight. Lows will be in the mid-50s to low 60s north and low to mid-60s elsewhere.

Rain will be with us to start the day Tuesday. The cold front will be over the area during the morning then shift further south during the afternoon and evening. As it pushes southward, the steadiest and heaviest rain will taper to scattered showers from north to south across the state from late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. There’s a slight chance of a spotty shower Wednesday otherwise it looks like a drier day overall. Expect plenty of clouds Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. A cold front will cross the state Thursday giving us a chance for some scattered showers. Highs on Thursday will reach the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid. Periods of rain north of Bangor, scattered showers possible elsewhere. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the low to mid-60s north, upper 60s to mid-70s elsewhere. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain likely during the morning then tapering to scattered showers from north to south during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

