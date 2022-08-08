Police: Anne Heche under investigation for DUI and hit-and-run after crash

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Anne Heche is being investigated for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles last week, according to police.

The woman who lived in the house was inside when the car came crashing through the walls, apparently coming to a stop just feet from her.

She and her family are OK, but the house was destroyed. Friends and neighbors have started a GoFundMe to help them rebuild.

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.(KCAL/KCBS)

As for Heche, investigators are waiting on the results of blood work done after the crash.

She’s still in the hospital and doing better, but officials haven’t said whether they’ve been able to talk to her about what happened yet.

Hours before the accident, Heche posted a podcast in which she referenced drinking vodka and wine because she was having a bad day, though it’s unclear when the podcast was recorded. The podcast has since been taken down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - One year after ending the war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden and top national...
One year after ending War in Afghanistan, US spy agencies pivot toward China
The Northeast Harbor Library held its second annual Harry Potter Birthday Celebration
Northeast Harbor Library celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday
The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by...
Alex Jones’ texts turned over to Jan. 6 panel, source says
Brewer Riverwalk
Construction starts on Brewer Riverwalk expansion
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death