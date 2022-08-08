Northeast Harbor Library celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday

NORTHEAST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Harry Potter’s birthday may have been July 31, but that didn’t stop kids in Northeast Harbor from having a belated birthday party on Monday.

The Northeast Harbor Library held its second annual Harry Potter Birthday Celebration after a scheduling conflict pushed it back a week.

The wait didn’t seem to bother the kids as they took part in Harry Potter themed games, crafts, and photo ops on the library lawn.

Organizers say everyone’s favorite wizard is a great way to get kids interested in the library.

”I’ve never met someone who doesn’t at least know of Harry Potter, and I think that getting people out to the library who love Harry Potter and might not have come otherwise is a really great way to get people coming back,” said

