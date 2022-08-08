Northeast Harbor Library celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday

The Northeast Harbor Library held its second annual Harry Potter Birthday Celebration
The Northeast Harbor Library held its second annual Harry Potter Birthday Celebration(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Harry Potter’s birthday may have been July 31, but that didn’t stop kids in Northeast Harbor from having a belated birthday party on Monday.

The Northeast Harbor Library held its second annual Harry Potter Birthday Celebration after a scheduling conflict pushed it back a week.

The wait didn’t seem to bother the kids as they took part in Harry Potter themed games, crafts, and photo ops on the library lawn.

Organizers say everyone’s favorite wizard is a great way to get kids interested in the library.

”I’ve never met someone who doesn’t at least know of Harry Potter, and I think that getting people out to the library who love Harry Potter and might not have come otherwise is a really great way to get people coming back,” said

For more information about events and programming at the Northeast Harbor Library, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

Interstate 95 at Hogan road
Collins announces funding for Bangor road improvement project
Food donations
Dover-Foxcroft farm donates hundreds of pounds of food
Brewer Riverwalk
Construction starts on Brewer Riverwalk expansion
Justin Yarbrough makes bean to bar fine chocolate in the basement of his Hampden home.
Craft chocolate bars made in Hampden