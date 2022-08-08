New evidence found in search for Graham Lacher

An orange hat was found on Monday(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another piece of evidence has been found nine weeks into the search for Graham Lacher.

According to “Missing Graham Lacher,” a Facebook page run by his mother, a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat on Monday with Lacher’s name written in it.

The hat was found on the ground at the corner of Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor.

Lacher is pictured wearing the hat in several photographs, including one posted by the Bangor Police Department.

Lacher walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor in early June.

If you think you see Lacher, you are asked to call 911 and not to approach him.

