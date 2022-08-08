Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan

A woman and her 2-year old son were also involved in the crash.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel.

It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m.

Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He was killed in the crash.

Keiana Paradis, 24, of Norridgewock was driving the vehicle.

Paradis was wearing her seat belt and traveling with her 2-year-old son.

They were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to the newspaper.

