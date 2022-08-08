Fugitive accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH arrested in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man authorities said was wanted for abducting a woman by gunpoint in New Hampshire has been arrested in Maine.

Portland police said Peter M. Curtis was arrested Monday morning. Further details on Curtis’ arrest have not been made available, but officials said he was initially taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Curtis was wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New Hampshire. Officials said the woman was not harmed and has returned home.

Prior to his arrest, Curtis was seen across New England in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

He faces arrest warrants for kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and probation violations.

Authorities said Curtis’ arrest history includes assaults, burglaries, drugs, larcenies and trafficking prison contraband.

