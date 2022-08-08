Mainely Tacos opens in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Mainely Tacos food truck opened for business on Monday. They’re parked in the plaza on the Main Road across from the elementary and middle schools.

Owner Chris Martin specializes in street tacos, freshly shaved carne asada and other Mexican favorites.

Originally from Arizona, Martin says he always looks for the salsa that brings the sweat.

”Come out and try something you haven’t before- gazpacho, street corn. My Facebook and Instagram will be coming very shortly. It’s food friendly for every one but if you want to add the kick, I’ve got the kick,” Martin said.

Mainely Tacos food truck is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

He plans to be in the Hampden plaza parking lot at least through the end of October.

