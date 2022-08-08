Maine Athletic Director Ken Ralph taking same position at Southwestern University
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine athletic director Ken Ralph is moving on.
Ralph has been named AD at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, effective Sept. 15. He’ll stay on with Maine through Aug. 31.
Southwestern competes in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
