Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield.
Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m.
They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road.
Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a corner and veered off the road.
Officials say Goucher was not wearing a helmet.
We’re told there’s no indication speed or alcohol were factors.
