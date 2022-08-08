Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield.

Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m.

They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road.

Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a corner and veered off the road.

Officials say Goucher was not wearing a helmet.

We’re told there’s no indication speed or alcohol were factors.

