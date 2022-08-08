Dover-Foxcroft farm donates hundreds of pounds of food

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - One organization in Maine is once again accepting food donations as they work to help a need in their community not seen since the start of the pandemic.

They’re hoping others who can help will step up, like a Dover-Foxcroft farm donating hundreds of pounds of food.

The Piscataquis Regional Food Center is working to combat a rise in food insecurity in its community.

They’re partners with several different food banks and cupboards that work to provide food to anyone who needs it.

“We have a lot of people that come up to us and say the only reason that they have food in their cupboards is because of the food that they get here,” said Debbie Loguercio, food manager.

They’re also working to reduce the stigma about getting food from a pantry.

“There should be no stigma or shame. Everyone needs a little help once in a while, especially now with the cost of food. We would much rather have you come and get a box of food and spend that $50 or $100 you’d spend on groceries, paying your heating bill or putting gas in your car so you can get to work,” said Kelly Sirimoglu, executive director.

A partner of the food center, the Dover-Foxcroft Area Food Cupboard, seeks to be more than just a place where people pick up food.

“Some of us have been in the same place that they have. And so, we can relate to them. We love them. Our motto is feeding people building relationships,” said Loguercio.

Even with a 600-pound food donation from Ripley Farm, they’re still looking for a helping hand.

“So we would really welcome any assistance $5, A couple cans of food, or volunteer your time. Help us help the people that are in need,” said Sirimoglu.

