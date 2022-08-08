Construction starts on Brewer Riverwalk expansion

Brewer Riverwalk
Brewer Riverwalk(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Construction started on Monday on the expansion of the Brewer Riverwalk.

The Riverwalk will now continue past Mason’s Brewing Company with lighting, benches, and the addition of WiFi.

The concept for the Riverwalk started nearly 20 years ago, and this will be the third phase of the project.

Renee Doble with the City of Brewer says they also plan to expand the sidewalk near North Main Street to make it easier to access the downtown area.

”And it’s brought a lot of business down to our Riverwalk as well. Mason’s came down here because there are so many people here, and a lot of new businesses have popped up in our downtown area, and that’s all because we’ve brought people down here,” said Doble.

During construction, the shoulder of Route15/South Main Street will be closed.

Doble says the work is expected to be completed next spring.

She’s hopeful it will be done in time for the Riverwalk Festival in June.

