Collins announces funding for Bangor road improvement project

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is getting over $24 million for a road improvement project.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced the funding on Monday as the ranking member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee.

The money will fund the Interstate 95 at Hogan Road Improvement Project that will replace the oldest portion of the overpass along the highway.

Along with a few other upgrades, the Maine DOT plans to construct bicycle and pedestrian friendly walkways that include access for individuals with disabilities.

