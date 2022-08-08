Bruins captain, future Hall of Famer Bergeron to return

Boston Bruins (NHL)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron says he is coming back for another season.

Bergeron led the team to the 2011 NHL championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final during an 18-year career as the league’s dominant two-way forward.

The 36-year-old center had played without a future contract for the first time in his career and took more than two months to decide if he would return.

The Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes in May and introduced new coach Jim Montgomery in July.

