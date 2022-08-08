Areas Of Rain Overnight. Another Cloudy & Cool Day Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stationary from has stalled just off the coast this evening. On the southern side of the front, sweltering heat continues, on the north side, it is cooler with clouds and rain showers. The rain will continue for most locations north and west of Bangor overnight as an area of low pressure moves out of the Great Lakes. Some of the showers will extend southwards towards the Bangor area closer to midnight and will continue any shower activity until late Tuesday morning. There will be the potential for some heavy rain overnight. Expect lots of clouds overnight with areas of rain and lows that will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. There will be areas of dense fog into Tuesday morning.

Plenty of clouds, fog, and rain Tuesday morning. The heaviest & steadiest rain will be through Tuesday morning before becoming scattered and lighter by the afternoon. Some locations will even dry up by Tuesday afternoon with the best chance for any afternoon rain along the coast. Additional rainfall totals from tonight through Tuesday will be highest north & west of Bangor where 1-2″+ could fall. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for northern counties due to the potential for localized flooding. Farther south, rainfall totals will be less than 0.50″.

Periods of heavy rain possible overnight over the Crown of Maine where 1-2"+ of additional rainfall will be on the way. Farther south, rainfall totals will be much light with most locations expecting less than 0.50". (WABI)

Between the clouds & rain Tuesday, highs will once again be on the cooler side with temperatures ranging from the 60s across northern & Downeast locations to the 70s for areas from Bangor south & west. Highs for areas from Portland south & west will be in the 80s and 90s.

Areas of fog will be likely for Tuesday and into Wednesday. Wednesday will also be another gray & cooler day. Highs will be once again in the 60s & 70s with overcast skies. A few isolated showers will also be likely.

Thursday will have a little more sunshine with highs in the 70s and even a few low 80s. A cold front will cross the state during the afternoon and will bring the chance for scattered showers & an isolated thunderstorm.

High pressure will move in behind the cold front. This will bring more sunshine & more seasonable highs for Friday and through the weekend. Highs look to range from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with periods of rain, some heavy at times. Lows ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s with areas of dense fog. Light & variable wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with rain, especially during the morning. Showers along the coast during the afternoon. Cooler temperatures continue with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of fog with a northerly wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

