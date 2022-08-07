Newport Riverwalk Fest returns with special cause

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport held its fifth annual Riverwalk Festival Saturday.

Activities included a parade, pony rides, water slide, talent show, bounce houses and so much more.

Several clubs set up booths to draw in new members, too, including the GFWC Newport Woman’s Club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Also in attendance were Cooper Flagg and the Nokomis boy’s basketball team, who were wearing orange wristbands in support of classmate Aidan Anderson, who recently began his battle against leukemia.

”I just want to send some well wishes out to one of my friends,” Flagg said. ”He was diagnosed with leukemia recently. So we are wearing these orange little bands just in support of him and just hoping best wishes for him.”

“His name was Aiden Anderson. We all really love Aiden. He’s a hard working kid. Like he’s very friendly. We’d love to be around. And we just we tried to think of something that we could just do to support.”

In addition, proceeds from Saturday’s lemonade stand will go toward Aidan’s fight.

