Law to curb catalytic converter thefts takes effect Monday in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new law governing the removal of catalytic converters from motor vehicles is set to take effect Monday, August 8th.

LD 796 aims to curb the theft and subsequent sale of stolen catalytic converters to metal recyclers.

Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices required by federal law for vehicles with internal combustion engines, and are often in an external location underneath the vehicle. To cut down on emissions, the converters use valuable precious metals that make them a prime target for thieves.

Last August, police dismantled a theft ring where 10 individuals had stolen 1,000 converters with a replacement cost of about $2 million in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

The new law puts penalties in place for individuals who steal catalytic converters, requires new and used car dealers to engrave the full vehicle identification number (VIN) onto converters when removed from a vehicle, and creates a legal framework for selling, purchasing, removing and disposing of converters.

“I presented this bill because thefts had become so bad that we’ve had catalytic converters stolen from cars simply parked in shopping mall parking lots. When we worked the bill through the legislative process, the public testimony we heard showed just how extensive this problem is across the state. This new law is the result of a great collaboration of auto dealers, the Department of Environmental Protection, the auto recyclers, law enforcement and others who met last summer to address this problem.”

Those in possession of unmarked catalytic converters from other vehicles, recyclers with unmarked parts, or people who deface markings may be charged with a Class D crime - punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a fine.

“Anyone engaged in the sale or recycling of motor vehicles, or their parts, is encouraged to make themselves familiar with the new law. Reliable transportation is vital in a rural state like Maine, so drivers need to know their vehicles won’t have essential components taken from them by bad actors – if we all work together, we can minimize the risk.”

