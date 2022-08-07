Law to curb catalytic converter thefts takes effect Monday in Maine
The law requires new and used vehicles sold by a dealer in the state to have the VIN number engraved on the catalytic converter.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new law governing the removal of catalytic converters from motor vehicles is set to take effect Monday, August 8th.
LD 796 aims to curb the theft and subsequent sale of stolen catalytic converters to metal recyclers.
Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices required by federal law for vehicles with internal combustion engines, and are often in an external location underneath the vehicle. To cut down on emissions, the converters use valuable precious metals that make them a prime target for thieves.
Last August, police dismantled a theft ring where 10 individuals had stolen 1,000 converters with a replacement cost of about $2 million in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.
The new law puts penalties in place for individuals who steal catalytic converters, requires new and used car dealers to engrave the full vehicle identification number (VIN) onto converters when removed from a vehicle, and creates a legal framework for selling, purchasing, removing and disposing of converters.
Those in possession of unmarked catalytic converters from other vehicles, recyclers with unmarked parts, or people who deface markings may be charged with a Class D crime - punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a fine.
