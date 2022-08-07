Maine Farmers’ Market Week supports local businesses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers celebrated the start of Farmers’ Market Week in Bangor.

From fresh eggs to local meats, vendors had all their produce on display.

Maine’s farmers markets serve all Mainers, including low-income households.

It’s a great time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of local farmers.

“Always be willing to go out and shop in person and support local agriculture,” Tiny Acres Farm Owner David Andrews said. ”Support local business. We’re here for you guys, so we hope that you guys can come out and say hi to us when we’re here.”

“Really important to have that relationship with our customers to offer them local food,” Yum Bus Owner Billi Barker said. “They can ask us questions about it, we can tell our story, and being a part of this community of farmers, it’s an open-air market, and in cities like this, I feel is so important. It gets people outside, and even in the heat, people come out because it’s too hot to bake. So, we’ll do it for ya.”

Maine Farmers’ Market Week runs from August 7-13.

For more information, visit mainefarmers.org.

