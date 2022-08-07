Maine Farmers’ Market Week supports local businesses

Interacting with a customer
Interacting with a customer(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers celebrated the start of Farmers’ Market Week in Bangor.

From fresh eggs to local meats, vendors had all their produce on display.

Maine’s farmers markets serve all Mainers, including low-income households.

It’s a great time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of local farmers.

“Always be willing to go out and shop in person and support local agriculture,” Tiny Acres Farm Owner David Andrews said. ”Support local business. We’re here for you guys, so we hope that you guys can come out and say hi to us when we’re here.”

“Really important to have that relationship with our customers to offer them local food,” Yum Bus Owner Billi Barker said. “They can ask us questions about it, we can tell our story, and being a part of this community of farmers, it’s an open-air market, and in cities like this, I feel is so important. It gets people outside, and even in the heat, people come out because it’s too hot to bake. So, we’ll do it for ya.”

Maine Farmers’ Market Week runs from August 7-13.

For more information, visit mainefarmers.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms

Latest News

Colling off tonight as a cold front moves through the region!
A new Maine law cracking down on catalytic converter thefts takes effect Monday.
Law to curb catalytic converter thefts takes effect Monday in Maine
Cooling centers open in Maine as temperatures soar into the 90s Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Heat indices could reach the upper 90s today.