FIRST ALERT DAY: Heat indices reach the upper 90s today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for today. High temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s with dewpoints in the upper 70s will make it feel like it’s in the upper 90s even 100 in some spots. A cold front is expected to pass the region tonight into tomorrow, this will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms around 6pm. The cold front will allow low temperatures to drop into the upper 50s and mid 60s. Monday will feature widespread rain showers in the morning transitioning to scattered rain showers by midday and then becomes more widespread towards the evening hours. High temperatures reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures overnight drop into mid 50s and lows 60s. Tuesday will provide mostly cloudy skies and the chance for rain showers, especially in the morning. High temperatures reach the mid 60s to lower 70s and low drop to the mid 50s to low 60s. Wednesday will be the driest day of the week with high temperatures reaching low 70s to upper 70s. The chance for showers increases into the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday. Low temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s. Thursday, a weak low pressure off the coast brings scattered rain showers to the coastline, some showers can make it to I-95. Overall, Thursday will be mostly cloudy and high temperatures reach the mid 70s to low 80s, and overnight lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday, partly cloudy with rain showers along the coastline in the morning clearing by the evening. High temperatures reach the lower 70s to lower 80s, and overnight lows drop into the low to mid 50s.

TODAY: FIRST ALERT- mostly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms this evening. High temperatures reach between 85-95 with winds out of the SW at around 5-10 mph. Lows drop between 55-65.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain showers. High temperatures reach between 65-75 with winds out of the E at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 55-62.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers in the morning. High temperatures reach between 65-75 with winds out of the NE at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 55-60.

WEDNESDAY: partly sunny skies, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers, especially along the coast. Mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows drop to the mid 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in the morning. High temperatures reach the lower 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid 50s.

