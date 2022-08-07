Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition

APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine.

For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life.

If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry Farm you may notice something special about its employees.

“We have multiple generations on the farm that we’re passing this on to and that’s what’s important to me now,” said Harvest Manager Tim Davis.

Working on the farm for this family starts at a young age as they work to carry on a Maine tradition.

“It is a Maine tradition. It’s a Maine heritage thing. That we are one of those people that we’re carrying it forward,” Davis added.

The berries in the field are wild and have been here for an incredibly long time.

Harvesting happens every two years in a small-time window. And it’s currently all hands-on deck.

This weekend hopes to celebrate and shed light on the hard work that goes into bringing the wild blueberry into our lives.

