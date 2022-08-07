Cooling centers open in Maine as temperatures soar into the 90s Sunday

Maine (WABI) - Cooling centers are being opened across parts of the region Sunday.

Kennebec County:

Augusta: Augusta Civic Center Cooling Center, 76 Community Drive; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterville: Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, 38 College Avenue; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln County:

Newcastle: Faith Baptist Church Cooling Center, 144 Mills Street (Side Door); 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here for a full list of cooling centers open around Maine.

