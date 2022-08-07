Black Fly Coffee opens new location in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Black Fly Coffee Company opened its drive through in Holden Sunday.

Despite just opening at 5am, the new business was busy all day and it’s received an outpouring of community support on social media.

Founder and owner David Hagen says he’s beyond grateful for the community’s welcome, and is excited to share their products with local customers.

The coffee shop was originally located in Bar Harbor, before the building they rented space in was sold.

“We are a local company supporting other local companies selling locally made main products and our coffee comes from Carrabassett up in the mountains of Maine. In our espresso comes from 44 north down on the coast and Deer Isle,” Black Fly Coffee Co. Owner David Higgins said.

You can visit Black Fly Coffee Co. at 107 Main Road in Holden, or on Facebook and Instagram.

The drive-through is open every day from 5 to 5.

