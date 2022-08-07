Beach to Beacon returns in Cape Elizabeth

Mathew Kimeli of Kenya and Fentaye Belayne of Ethiopia won the men’s and women’s races.
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - The 24th Beach to Beacon 10K returned to Cape Elizabeth on Saturday after a two-year absence.

Over 7,600 runners ran 6.2 miles from Crescent Beach to the Portland Head Light. Among the elite running class, Mathew Kimeli of Kenya and Fentaye Belayne of Ethiopia won the men’s and women’s races respectively.

Professional runner Emily Durgin, who grew up in Standish, placed second among women.

University of Maine runner Sam Mills of Biddeford was the top finishing male Mainer, while Aly Ursiny of Yarmouth was the highest finishing Maine woman.

The race was the first Beach to Beacon since 2019, and its founder, 1984 Olympic Marathon Gold Medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson says the extended wait was well worth it.

“We missed a couple of beats the last two years, but it was well worth doing what was right and coming back as strong as we did this year,” Samuelson said.

Full results can be found here.

