Work on the next phase of the Brewer Riverwalk set to begin Monday

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Work on the next phase of the Brewer Riverwalk is set to begin Monday.

The Maine Department of Transportation says work includes paving a new ten-foot-wide multi-use path as well as installing lighting, Wi-Fi, benches, and trash receptacles.

Construction will begin at Hardy Street and continue along the Penobscot River.

The shoulder on South Main Street will be closed during construction.

Work is expected to be finished by September 20th.

