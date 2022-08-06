Millions of dollars in unclaimed property in Maine is waiting to be collected

As of June 30, there is $291.3 million in unclaimed funds in Maine, with over five million...
As of June 30, there is $291.3 million in unclaimed funds in Maine, with over five million accounts.(Gray tv)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Millions in unclaimed property is waiting for its owner. In Maine, 2022 marks a record year for unclaimed property, the state’s treasurer Henry E. M. Beck announced.

The Office of the State Treasurer describes unclaimed property as “...property (that) consists of money and other assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of inactivity.”

Items that could be found in unclaimed property include bank accounts, uncashed checks, unpaid wages and safe deposit box contents.

Animals, real estate or vehicles are not included in unclaimed property.

Every year, millions are turned over to the state by those who cannot locate the proper owners.

As of June 30, there is $291.3 million in unclaimed funds in Maine, with over five million accounts.

The treasury office says the average amount for those who have a claim comes to $531. The largest personal claim between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, was $1.3 million.

ooking to see if you have unclaimed property? Click here and search by your name.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting at a Newport campground left one man dead Friday evening.
Officer kills armed man at Newport campground
Missing Bangor news anchor found safe
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Police are also looking for information regarding a vehicle taken from the home Monday afternoon
UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

Latest News

Route 15 Crash
Route 15 reopens after log truck crash
Maine Ferry Services
Collins, King announce more than $2 Million for Maine Ferry Services
The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Belfast Garden Club
Belfast Garden Club host Open Gardens in August