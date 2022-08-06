It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend

Maine (WABI) - Ever wonder what it takes to get Maine’s favorite fruit from farm to table?

This weekend is your chance to find out.

Local farmers will show the public what it takes to run their farms.

Copeland Hill Wild Blueberry Farm is one of those taking part.

“They can look at the views, look at the blueberries, pick some blueberries, rake some blueberries. We’ll help them clean them in the garage here. If they so desire, they can just take what they want,” Copeland Hill Wild Blueberry Farm Owner Rhonda Warren said.

Copeland Hill will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

Find out what other local farms and businesses are taking part by going to wildblueberryweekend.com.

