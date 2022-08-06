hot and Humid this Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today will be hot once again as temperatures top out in the upper 80s. A front is stalled out overhead of the region today, this gives us the potential to see some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Nothing severe is expected but very heavy rainfall will be the biggest hazard. Lows drop down into upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow is going to be even hotter and more humid. Temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid 90s across the region, combined with dewpoints in the upper 60′s and low 70′s, It’s going to feel like it’s in the upper 90s. We have issued a first alert day for tomorrow. Aside from the heat, Sunday will be partly cloudy, with scattered thunderstorms as the front clears the area Sunday night. Lows for Sunday drop into the mid to upper 60s. Monday, we finally see relief from the heat and humidity as temperatures drop into the mid 70s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, overnight, lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. As we head into Tuesday, we could still be dealing with some of those showers, but we do dry out a bit and temperatures remain in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows drop down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday we have another chance for showers as another front makes its way through the region. High will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly sunny skies. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s. Friday we dry out for a beautiful end to our work week.

TODAY: mostly sunny skies, temperatures reach between 85-90 with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Lows only drop between 66-72.

SUNDAY: mostly sunny skies, temperatures soar into between 88-96 with high humidity, heat index values will be in the upper 90s. A chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south 5-10 mph. Lows drop between 65-70.

MONDAY: mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, highs only reach into the low to mid 70s and winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: scattered showers in the morning give way to partly sunny skies. Highs remain in the mid 70s and overnight lows drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows dropping down to the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: scattered showers with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s, overnight temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s.

