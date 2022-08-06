Foxcroft Academy reveals Jim Robinson Fieldhouse

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Foxcroft Academy held a grand opening for Jim Robinson Fieldhouse.

The Pony community got a chance to see the newest addition to the academy’s sports footprint.

“I am just in awe. I’m blown away. I can’t believe that somebody would do this because for 42 years I taught, coached, and just had fun. Why would you be rewarded for having fun?” said Gene Philpot, turf field namesake, 35-year Foxcroft Academy field hockey coach.

“If we can get more kids involved, get them in here, keep them off drugs and alcohol... if we can save two or three kids a year from going down the wrong road, this is what we want to accomplish,” said Jim Robertson, fieldhouse namesake, Foxcroft Academy Class of 1959.

The fieldhouse grand opening kicked off Alumni Weekend, which also included Friday’s Alumni Field Hockey Game and free open skate before the Alumni Ice Hockey Game at Piscataquis County Ice Arena.

