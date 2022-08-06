Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation.

The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house.

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine, fentanyl, cash and other drug paraphernalia at the house on Belmont Avenue.

46-year-old Semonie Littlefield of Belfast and 29-year-old Bridget Sawyer of Bucksport were arrested on drug trafficking and possession charges, respectively.

21-year-old Dakotah Simpson of Swanville and 35-year-old Jessica Lee of Washington were arrested for failure to appear.

