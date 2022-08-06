Collins, King announce more than $2 Million for Maine Ferry Services

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Maine Ferry Services will be receiving a large federal gift to support ferry operations.

More than one million dollars is earmarked for all State of Maine ferry services, with an additional one million going to Casco Bay Lines and the Town of Frye Island’s services.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced the funding Friday, which comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed in November.

