Blueberry and Bluegrass Fest raises funds for historical building

Winterport Union Meeting House
Winterport Union Meeting House(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - People enjoyed an afternoon of food and music in Winterport Saturday.

Winterport Union Meeting House hosted its third annual Blueberry and Bluegrass Festival.

It featured a live performance by Miners Creek.

Blueberry pies and pastries were donated from the local community.

The historic meeting house is 189 years old, and proceeds from Saturday’s fundraising will go toward various improvements, including fixing leakage in the steeple, repairing hand railing and new paint.

Event volunteers say it’s a fun tradition to bring back each year.

“For us as community members to get together,” Winterport Meeting House Board Member Mark Fitzpatrick said. “So, the tradition, the fact that it was so enjoyable. Kids, all ages love to be here and enjoy the festivities. It was something we wanted to keep going.”

WERU and Don Dickel’s Flooring sponsored Saturday’s event.

