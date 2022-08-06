Bangor State Fair returns

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Day two of the Bangor State Fair rolled along Friday night with no shortage of smiles.

Classics like the ferris wheel, carousel and roller coasters were among the favorite rides.

Others tried their luck at carnival games or braved the lines for fried dough and cotton candy.

The high temperatures didn’t deter the guests as attendees of all ages flooded in all night.

The fair is a slice of tradition, with history that dates back to 1849.

We caught up with a few of the youngsters between rides.

The Fair is in town through Sunday, with the signature tractor pulls scheduled for Saturday at 4.

