Bangor debut for Gran Fondo Hincapie Series

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Waterfront was full of excitement for the Gran Fondo Hincapie Series on Saturday.

Cyclists were riding in one of three races. A 15, 50, and 80-mile course were available to choose from.

Some set the riders on paths to see some truly spectacular views.

“So that’s what we wanted to showcase. We want to showcase the area and the beauty of it, and you know we’ve selected some great routes,” said event organizer Rich Hincapie.

The event has been months in the making and wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of it’s volunteers.

“I was so excited to hear that this was coming last year I had to volunteer. I just love cycling and this is an amazing opportunity to have George Hincapie here in Bangor,” said volunteer Marlene Anderson.

The race is new to Bangor but hopes to continue its presence here for years to come.

“Great experience I can’t believe you know, this kind of event is here in Maine. Something we don’t see very often. Hot day for it, but it’s been really good,” said the first rider to cross the finish line Stuart Lander.

