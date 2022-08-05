Warm & Humid, Few Showers & T’storms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will be draped across the state today. This will keep more clouds over the area which, in turn, will keep temperatures a couple degrees cooler in most spots compared to yesterday. Even so, it will still be a very warm and very humid day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s north and low to mid-80s elsewhere. Dewpoints will be in the upper 60s to low 70s making it feel even warmer. With the cold front over the area, we will have the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms developing at any point throughout the day too. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be over areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. Severe weather is not expected but any showers or thunderstorms that develop could produce very heavy rainfall. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down early tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected for the nighttime hours. We’ll likely see some areas of fog developing too especially closer to the coast and some of that fog will be dense. Temperatures will be in the 60s in most spots for overnight lows.

Southwesterly flow around high pressure centered off to our east will continue to pump the hot and humid air into the region this weekend, making for a very tropical feeling weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs mainly in the low to mid-80s and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will be a bit cooler along the coast due to the seabreeze, keeping highs in the upper 70s to near 80° for coastal locales. We could see a few isolated showers or thunderstorms pop up during the day Saturday as well, as the cold front remains stalled out in our vicinity. Sunday looks to be the hottest day of this stretch with highs reaching the mid to possibly upper 80s along the coast and low to mid-90s inland. Combine those temperatures with dew points in the 60s to near 70° and we’ll have heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s for inland locations. For that reason, we have issued a FIRST ALERT for Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, please be careful, stay hydrated and stay as cool as you possibly can.

The combination of highs in the 90s and dew points near 70° on Sunday will make it feel like temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s for areas away from the coast. (WABI)

A cold front is forecast to move into the state Sunday night into Monday. This could bring some showers to the area Monday. The temperature and humidity forecast is a bit tricky for Monday as it will depend on the movement of the cold front. Overall though, it looks like it will be cooler and a bit less humid to start the work week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 80°-88°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending early. Areas of fog. Lows between 58°-68°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: FIRST ALERT DAY! Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast and low to mid-90s inland. Heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s for areas away from the coast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Less humid. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. More humid. A few showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

