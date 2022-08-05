Rep. Golden tours UMaine Advanced Manufacturing Center, working to secure funding for expansion

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Congressman Jared Golden paid a visit to the University of Maine Friday touring the Advanced Manufacturing Center.

Golden is working to secure federal funding to expand programs like this that offer workforce training across the state.

He’s requesting $7 million to establish three manufacturing training innovation centers in partnership with Southern Maine Community College.

They’ll be located in Orono, Brunswick, and South Portland.

Golden says these facilities are increasingly important in a state like Maine.

”The investments that they’re making at this facility, Maine is still very much a manufacturing state, small scale manufacturing, and of course the saw mill facility. This is a forest products state. Over time, I think the goal is for Maine to be regionally but even nationally recognized as a place where you want to come study if you want to get into the forest products industry or be on the cutting edge of advanced manufacturing,” Golden said.

Director of UMaine’s Advanced Manufacturing Center John Belding says the funding would go toward training for staff and systems to help them be at the forefront of this industry.

