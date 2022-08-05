Rep. Golden, Sen. Collins push for additional assistance for home heating oil

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Congressman Jared Golden is working to get Mainers some assistance with home heating oil.

This week, he introduced the Home Heating Emergency Funding Act to provide $4 billion in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.

As people look to fill up their tanks in the summer months at a lower cost, Golden and Senator Susan Collins are pushing congressional leaders to make emergency funding available for LIHEAP.

Golden says this could be critical funding to help Mainers make it through the winter months.

”When you look at approaching winter with high prices like we have right now, the program doesn’t have enough funding. They didn’t anticipate that, so I think what we’re trying to do is just get a little bit more put into that program. It’s largely focused on your colder states, so obviously very important here in Maine,” Golden said.

The bill would provide about $40 million in funding for Maine families.

It’s estimated the emergency funding would allow MaineHousing to assist roughly 40,000 families get a tank and a half of oil this winter.

