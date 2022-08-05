Motorcyclist, juvenile hospitalized in crash in Lincoln

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lincoln.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the Lee Road near the intersection of Highland Avenue.

Police say as the motorcyclist approached the intersection, he saw two juvenile boys riding their skateboards in the road.

We’re told in an attempt to avoid hitting them, the motorcyclist purposely crashed his bike.

The motorcycle still struck both boys as they tried to run out of the road.

The motorcyclist and one of the boys were taken a hospital.

Their conditions and injuries are unknown.

No names are being released at this time.

